Diversified Trust Co Takes $406,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Teradyne by 29.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $135.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.73. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $136.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

