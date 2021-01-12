Diversified Trust Co Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS opened at $339.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.69. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

