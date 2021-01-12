State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,387 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919,787 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,059 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.