State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 16,893 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,893 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,234,000 after acquiring an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 98,047 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,777.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $2,391,725.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,828 shares in the company, valued at $19,152,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $14,283,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,153,436.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 754,561 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,193. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

