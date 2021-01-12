Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 218.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $155,715.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,228 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

NBIX stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.60 and a beta of 1.00. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

