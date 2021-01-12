Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc Sells 214,721 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $667,782.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $162,465.78.

On Friday, December 18th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $167,390.26.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $626.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $892,914.75.

LQDA stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

LQDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

