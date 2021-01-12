Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells 76,441 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $1,931,664.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,134.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Millington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $108,980.62.

Shares of SONO opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth about $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 26,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

