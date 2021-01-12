State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $429.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $466.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $434.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,429.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

