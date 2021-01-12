Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $355,275.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00.

Shares of MIME opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after acquiring an additional 842,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,488,000 after buying an additional 61,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mimecast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,662,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,013,000 after acquiring an additional 75,207 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mimecast by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,809,000 after acquiring an additional 233,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mimecast by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,166,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

