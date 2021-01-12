The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 165,000 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $4,035,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,243,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,802.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Julie Wainwright sold 65,700 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $1,456,569.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Julie Wainwright sold 196 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,920.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $2,019,600.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $2,182,950.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $35,933.94.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 3.62. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The RealReal by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The RealReal by 1,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

