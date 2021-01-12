Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $299.46

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $299.46 and traded as high as $395.40. Drax Group plc (DRX.L) shares last traded at $386.40, with a volume of 681,486 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 353.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 299.46.

About Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

