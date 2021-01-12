Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) (LON:POG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.30

Shares of Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) (LON:POG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.30 and traded as high as $33.70. Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 6,868,197 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -315.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.30.

Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) Company Profile (LON:POG)

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

