MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €145.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTX. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €173.29 ($203.87).

ETR MTX opened at €205.20 ($241.41) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a one year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a one year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €207.88 and a 200 day moving average of €169.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

