CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $3.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 309,398 shares traded.

CASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.41.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

