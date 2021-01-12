Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $2.84. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 57,333 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
