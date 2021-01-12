Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.70

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.70 and traded as high as $22.91. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 65,431 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp Montana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

The company has a market cap of $151.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $92,541.54. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

