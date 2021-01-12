Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €106.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €111.36 ($131.02).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €116.50 ($137.06) on Monday. Safran SA has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €119.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €101.26.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

