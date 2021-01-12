Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.00 ($58.82).

Get Alstom SA (ALO.PA) alerts:

Shares of ALO opened at €47.16 ($55.48) on Monday. Alstom SA has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.65.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.