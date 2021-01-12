Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at ATB Capital

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LXE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price target on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CVE LXE opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.20 million. Analysts predict that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

