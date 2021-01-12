State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Loews by 493.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth $100,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Loews by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Loews by 11.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.88. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

