State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.48 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

