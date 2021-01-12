Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Hold

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,552,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

