Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 598.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of PAWZ stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $73.97.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.