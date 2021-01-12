Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 157 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $129.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.86. The stock has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.