First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 285.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 70,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,064,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 125.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter worth about $234,000.

NXTG opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.31. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $72.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

