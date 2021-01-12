Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $48,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after buying an additional 63,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,651,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 416,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after buying an additional 28,072 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,437,000 after purchasing an additional 96,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

