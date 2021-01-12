Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 8,131 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3,387.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 579.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

