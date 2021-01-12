Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 190.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,575,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.82. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

