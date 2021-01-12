Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,623 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $130,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70.

