Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,028 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lyft were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lyft by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Lyft by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 204,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 873,047 shares of company stock valued at $43,336,352. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

