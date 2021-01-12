F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $235.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.
FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.79.
NASDAQ FFIV opened at $190.35 on Friday. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.72.
In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $224,653.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,920,606.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after buying an additional 235,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 54.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
