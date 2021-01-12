F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $235.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.79.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $190.35 on Friday. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.72.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $224,653.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,920,606.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after buying an additional 235,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 54.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

