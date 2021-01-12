Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,405 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Olin were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Olin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Olin by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Olin by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLN opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.04. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

