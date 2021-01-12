Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,033 Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 467.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period.

HYLB stock opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67.

