McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

