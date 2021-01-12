Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,769,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $58.25.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.