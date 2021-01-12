Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Corp increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,845,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,049,000. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 736,639 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,711,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,099,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRDF. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $621.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. Analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

