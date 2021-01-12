EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $153.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.78.

EGP stock opened at $134.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $153.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.94.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

