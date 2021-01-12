Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Donegal Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Donegal Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $193.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other news, VP Christina Marie Hoffman sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $169,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,882 shares of company stock worth $1,491,905 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

