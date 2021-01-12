Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXPGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of EXPGY opened at $38.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. Experian has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

