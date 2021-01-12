Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

EPM opened at $3.05 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 9.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 1.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

