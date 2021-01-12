FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 201,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 673,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.