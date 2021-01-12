Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ GECC opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 98.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.80%. On average, analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 338,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

