Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
NASDAQ GNCA opened at $2.38 on Monday. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,260 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Genocea Biosciences
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.
