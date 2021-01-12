Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 12,900.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CRARY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

