Morgan Stanley Sells 16,162 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Five Point were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the second quarter worth $59,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Five Point in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in Five Point in the third quarter worth about $83,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Five Point by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Point from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $857.09 million, a P/E ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $9.31.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 2.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, engages in the planning, developing, and owning of mixed-use communities in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development and property management services.

