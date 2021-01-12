Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 52,192 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecoagro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.21. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.73 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

