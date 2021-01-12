Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Stock Position Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Market ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF stock opened at $111.50 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $112.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.