Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

PBI opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

