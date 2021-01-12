Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,465 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.54% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 24,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 9.81%.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.