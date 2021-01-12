Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 69.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

Shares of DIN opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.60.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

